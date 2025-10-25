Puravankara Subsidiary Secures Major Construction Contract

In a significant development for the real estate sector, Puravankara Ltd's subsidiary has landed a substantial contract. The company announced on Friday that Starworth Infrastructure & Construction Ltd has secured a Rs 211.53 crore deal from SBR Builders.

This contract involves the comprehensive construction of the core and shell with finish works for the 'SBR Global Queen's Ville' residential project. The project promises to add another feather to the company's cap as it reinforces its position as a leader in residential construction.

Based in Bengaluru, Puravankara Ltd has consistently been at the forefront of real estate development across the nation, underscoring its commitment to quality and timely execution of projects.

