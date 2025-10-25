Left Menu

Puravankara Subsidiary Secures Major Construction Contract

Puravankara Ltd's subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction Ltd, has won a Rs 211.53 crore contract from SBR Builders. The contract involves construction work for a residential project called 'SBR Global Queen's Ville.' Puravankara, based in Bengaluru, is a prominent real estate developer in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:47 IST
Puravankara Subsidiary Secures Major Construction Contract
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the real estate sector, Puravankara Ltd's subsidiary has landed a substantial contract. The company announced on Friday that Starworth Infrastructure & Construction Ltd has secured a Rs 211.53 crore deal from SBR Builders.

This contract involves the comprehensive construction of the core and shell with finish works for the 'SBR Global Queen's Ville' residential project. The project promises to add another feather to the company's cap as it reinforces its position as a leader in residential construction.

Based in Bengaluru, Puravankara Ltd has consistently been at the forefront of real estate development across the nation, underscoring its commitment to quality and timely execution of projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragi...

 India
2
Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for ...

 India
3
Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

 India
4
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025