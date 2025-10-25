Left Menu

Empowering Homebuyers: M-SANVI's Campaign for Trust in Real Estate

M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. launches the 'Ghar Sahi Milega Yahi' campaign to enhance trust in the real estate market, focusing on transparency and genuine property options. The initiative includes awareness drives and digital consultations, aiming to guide homebuyers in Delhi-NCR with reliable advisory services.

Updated: 25-10-2025 10:49 IST
Empowering Homebuyers: M-SANVI's Campaign for Trust in Real Estate
In a significant move to rebuild trust within the real estate sector, M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled its latest initiative, the 'Ghar Sahi Milega Yahi' campaign. This effort underscores the company's dedication to providing transparent, high-quality property solutions for homebuyers in Delhi-NCR.

The campaign addresses common challenges faced by urban homebuyers such as inflated pricing and misleading listings, by bridging the gap between developers and consumers. M-SANVI aims to facilitate this through on-ground awareness drives and digital consultations, particularly in Uttam Nagar, Dwarka Mor, and Dwarka.

Founder Mukesh Kumar emphasized the emotional and practical importance of finding the right home, characterizing it as a milestone of security and belonging. M-SANVI's initiative aligns with the broader demand for organized real-estate advisory, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for first-time buyers and investors in the affordable housing sector.

