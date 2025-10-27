Godrej Properties Eyes Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue from Mumbai's Godrej Trilogy
Godrej Properties plans to generate over Rs 10,000 crore from its new housing project, Godrej Trilogy, in Mumbai's Worli. The project spans 2.63 acres and includes three residential towers. Phase 1 launches this quarter with two towers. The project aims to bolster Godrej's footprint in South Mumbai.
Godrej Properties, a key player in the real estate sector, is targeting a revenue of more than Rs 10,000 crore from its latest project, Godrej Trilogy, in Mumbai's Worli.
The expansive project covers 2.63 acres and encompasses three residential towers, elevating luxury living in the city.
Phase 1 will kick off this quarter with the launch of two towers, Seaturf and Seafront, following Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority's approval for part of the development.
