Godrej Properties Eyes Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue from Mumbai's Godrej Trilogy

Godrej Properties, a key player in the real estate sector, is targeting a revenue of more than Rs 10,000 crore from its latest project, Godrej Trilogy, in Mumbai's Worli.

The expansive project covers 2.63 acres and encompasses three residential towers, elevating luxury living in the city.

Phase 1 will kick off this quarter with the launch of two towers, Seaturf and Seafront, following Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority's approval for part of the development.