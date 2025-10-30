Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Boosts Wildlife Conflict Response in Kerala

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leading figure in the Congress Party, has taken significant steps to address the human-wildlife conflict in Kerala by donating a highly-equipped vehicle to the Forest Department's rapid response team.

The vehicle, valued at Rs 50 lakh and contributed through the JSW Foundation's Social Commitment Fund, was officially introduced during a ceremony at Priyanka's MP office. This initiative is complemented by additional equipment, exceeding Rs 1.34 crore, which includes advanced surveillance and safety gear.

This decision follows Priyanka's commitment to modernize the rapid response team, made after a detailed discussion with wildlife expert Dr. Arun Zakaria. The move comes in response to a tragic incident involving a tiger, highlighting the urgent need for better resources to manage wildlife conflicts effectively.

