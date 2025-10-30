Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Boosts Wildlife Conflict Response in Kerala
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has provided state-of-the-art resources, including a vehicle and advanced equipment, to the Forest Department's rapid response team in Kerala, addressing the human-wildlife conflict. The funding, sourced from JSW Foundation and CSR, follows a meeting held after a fatal tiger incident.
- Country:
- India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leading figure in the Congress Party, has taken significant steps to address the human-wildlife conflict in Kerala by donating a highly-equipped vehicle to the Forest Department's rapid response team.
The vehicle, valued at Rs 50 lakh and contributed through the JSW Foundation's Social Commitment Fund, was officially introduced during a ceremony at Priyanka's MP office. This initiative is complemented by additional equipment, exceeding Rs 1.34 crore, which includes advanced surveillance and safety gear.
This decision follows Priyanka's commitment to modernize the rapid response team, made after a detailed discussion with wildlife expert Dr. Arun Zakaria. The move comes in response to a tragic incident involving a tiger, highlighting the urgent need for better resources to manage wildlife conflicts effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Koldo Obieta's Late Heroics Propel Kerala Blasters to AIFF Victory
Kerala's Cyber-Crime Clampdown: Operation Cy-Hunt Arrests 264
Koldo Obieta's Last-Minute Heroics Secure Win for Kerala Blasters
Kerala court sentences man to death for killing son, family in 2022 arson case
Kerala woman booked for abandoning aborted fetus at quarry