Tragedy Strikes: Boulder Crushes Car at Tamhini Ghat

A tragic incident unfolded at Tamhini Ghat on Thursday, when a large boulder fell onto a moving car, resulting in the death of a 43-year-old woman.

The victim, Snehal Gujarati, was traveling from Pune with her husband and relatives to attend a family event in Mangaon. The tragedy struck at 10 a.m., shattering the car's sunroof.

Following the incident, she was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)