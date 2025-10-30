Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Boulder Crushes Car at Tamhini Ghat

A tragic accident occurred at Tamhini Ghat, where a large boulder fell on a moving car, killing a woman named Snehal Gujarati. She was traveling with family from Pune to Mangaon. Despite a quick rush to the hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigad | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Tamhini Ghat on Thursday, when a large boulder fell onto a moving car, resulting in the death of a 43-year-old woman.

The victim, Snehal Gujarati, was traveling from Pune with her husband and relatives to attend a family event in Mangaon. The tragedy struck at 10 a.m., shattering the car's sunroof.

Following the incident, she was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

