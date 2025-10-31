Left Menu

Delhi's AQI Declines Dramatically: Government's Pollution Measures at Work

The Delhi Environment Minister and Chief Minister address the significant decline in the city's AQI, attributing it to government initiatives. In response, the Aam Aadmi Party alleges data manipulation. Efforts include monitoring stations, mechanical road sweepers, and anti-smog measures to curb pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a notable improvement in the city's Air Quality Index (AQI), following comprehensive efforts by the government. His statement comes amid accusations of data manipulation from the Aam Aadmi Party, who criticize cloud seeding trials and claim the BJP-led government tampered with pollution data on Diwali.

Sirsa assured that all pollution monitoring stations are tamper-proof and overseen by both the CPCB and CAQM. The AQI has significantly improved, reaching 218 from a previous 373 recorded the day before. This marks a record low for this month in recent years, highlighting the impact of the government's initiatives.

The minister elaborated on the extensive measures in place, including teams reducing dust and vehicular pollution, mechanical road sweepers, and anti-smog equipment. A combined effort from multiple governmental departments has led to a visible reduction in pollution, contributing to better air quality for Delhi's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

