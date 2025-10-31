Mumbai Initiates Pigeon Feeding Control Amid Public Concerns
Mumbai's civic body, BMC, has introduced 'controlled feeding' of pigeons at four new locations in the city, allowing the activity for two hours in the morning. This interim measure aims to address health concerns and follows extensive public feedback and court directives.
Mumbai's civic administration has permitted 'controlled feeding' of pigeons at four designated locations, limiting the activity to two morning hours. The decision comes as an interim solution, pending further directives from the High Courts and a detailed report from an expert committee.
The selected spots include Worli Reservoir, a mangrove area near Lokhandwala Back Road, a creek area near the old Airoli-Mulund check post, and Gorai Maidan in Borivali. Feeding will occur between 7 am and 9 am, contingent on responsibilities being assumed by voluntary organizations.
The BMC emphasized that this initiative aims to manage sanitation, minimize obstructions, and address public complaints. Previously closed 'kabutarkhanas' will remain inactive. To date, 9,779 citizen responses have been collected regarding pigeon feeding, underlining the community's vested interest in the issue.