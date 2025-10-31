Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Real Estate Boom: 15 New Projects Approved

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has greenlit 15 projects across eight districts, involving a Rs 2,434 crore investment. The approval will spur development, generate jobs, and signal significant growth in urban and commercial areas like Lucknow, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Real Estate Boom: 15 New Projects Approved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has given the go-ahead to 15 new projects across eight districts, marking a significant investment of Rs 2,434 crore. This decision was taken during UP RERA's 187th meeting, chaired by Sanjay Bhoosreddy.

The approved projects, which include 3,043 flats, 98 plots, and 50 shops, are strategically spread out across key districts such as Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Mathura, and others. Notably, Shahjahanpur received the most approvals, making it a potential new hub for real estate development.

This initiative aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the sector while also boosting economic growth and job creation. The investment is set to stimulate demand in sectors like steel, cement, and transport, supporting the state's broader economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025