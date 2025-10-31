Uttar Pradesh's Real Estate Boom: 15 New Projects Approved

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has given the go-ahead to 15 new projects across eight districts, marking a significant investment of Rs 2,434 crore. This decision was taken during UP RERA's 187th meeting, chaired by Sanjay Bhoosreddy.

The approved projects, which include 3,043 flats, 98 plots, and 50 shops, are strategically spread out across key districts such as Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Mathura, and others. Notably, Shahjahanpur received the most approvals, making it a potential new hub for real estate development.

This initiative aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the sector while also boosting economic growth and job creation. The investment is set to stimulate demand in sectors like steel, cement, and transport, supporting the state's broader economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)