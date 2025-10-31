Tragedy in the Wild: Elephant Claims Two Lives in Sringeri

Two men tragically lost their lives in Sringeri taluk on Friday, as they were trampled to death by a wild elephant, according to forest department officials.

The victims, Umesh and Harish, aged 43 and 42 respectively, hailed from a village near Kudremukh National Park. They had entered the forest to gather leaves for their cowshed when the elephant attacked.

Forest officials have since arrived at the scene and initiated an operation to locate and capture the elephant involved in this deadly incident, a senior forest officer reported.

