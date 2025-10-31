Karnataka's Green Push: Eco-Friendly Mandates in Government Offices

In a significant move toward environmental responsibility, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated all government departments to abandon plastic water bottles in favor of eco-friendly alternatives. This directive aims to foster sustainability at government offices and events across the state.

The move is part of a broader push to promote the use of indigenous products, highlighting Karnataka's commitment to integrating eco-friendly practices within its official functions. By doing so, the government hopes to encourage local enterprises, supporting both the economy and environmental sustainability.

The instructions, detailed in a note released on October 28, also stipulate that government functions must use products from the Karnataka Milk Federation, further boosting local industries. The CM's directive represents a clear strategy to align ecological responsibility with economic support for the region's indigenous goods.

