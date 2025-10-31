Left Menu

Karnataka's Green Push: Eco-Friendly Mandates in Government Offices

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directs government departments to adopt eco-friendly practices by replacing plastic water bottles with sustainable alternatives. Emphasizing environmental responsibility and support for local products, the directive includes mandatory use of Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini products at official events.

In a significant move toward environmental responsibility, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated all government departments to abandon plastic water bottles in favor of eco-friendly alternatives. This directive aims to foster sustainability at government offices and events across the state.

The move is part of a broader push to promote the use of indigenous products, highlighting Karnataka's commitment to integrating eco-friendly practices within its official functions. By doing so, the government hopes to encourage local enterprises, supporting both the economy and environmental sustainability.

The instructions, detailed in a note released on October 28, also stipulate that government functions must use products from the Karnataka Milk Federation, further boosting local industries. The CM's directive represents a clear strategy to align ecological responsibility with economic support for the region's indigenous goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

