Left Menu

NASA Confronts Kardashian's Moon Landing Doubt Amid Government Shutdown Challenges

NASA's chief addresses Kim Kardashian's moon landing skepticism while the USDA plans crop report releases amid a U.S. government shutdown. Vice President JD Vance warns of aviation chaos if the shutdown continues, as Wall Street expresses concerns over potential NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's policies. Simultaneously, regulatory actions and natural disasters are impacting various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:26 IST
NASA Confronts Kardashian's Moon Landing Doubt Amid Government Shutdown Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA's administrator stepped into the spotlight to refute Kim Kardashian's assertion that the 1969 moon landing was fraudulent, countering the reality TV star's claims on Hulu's series, 'The Kardashians'. Kardashian's reach extends into scientific realms, demanding attention from top officials.

The USDA is set to release crucial crop supply and demand reports despite a federal shutdown. The NASS confirmed November 14 as the new release date for its agricultural data, initially due on November 10, while the shutdown continues to paralyze government operations.

Vice President JD Vance revealed concerns over potential nationwide travel disruptions if the shutdown extends into Thanksgiving. After discussions with major airlines and aviation groups, there's apprehension about longer waits and delays, urging Democrats to facilitate government reopening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025