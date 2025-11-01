NASA Confronts Kardashian's Moon Landing Doubt Amid Government Shutdown Challenges
NASA's chief addresses Kim Kardashian's moon landing skepticism while the USDA plans crop report releases amid a U.S. government shutdown. Vice President JD Vance warns of aviation chaos if the shutdown continues, as Wall Street expresses concerns over potential NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's policies. Simultaneously, regulatory actions and natural disasters are impacting various sectors.
NASA's administrator stepped into the spotlight to refute Kim Kardashian's assertion that the 1969 moon landing was fraudulent, countering the reality TV star's claims on Hulu's series, 'The Kardashians'. Kardashian's reach extends into scientific realms, demanding attention from top officials.
The USDA is set to release crucial crop supply and demand reports despite a federal shutdown. The NASS confirmed November 14 as the new release date for its agricultural data, initially due on November 10, while the shutdown continues to paralyze government operations.
Vice President JD Vance revealed concerns over potential nationwide travel disruptions if the shutdown extends into Thanksgiving. After discussions with major airlines and aviation groups, there's apprehension about longer waits and delays, urging Democrats to facilitate government reopening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
