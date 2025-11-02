Inferno in Hermosillo: Tragedy Strikes at Convenience Store

A catastrophic fire and explosion swept through a convenience store in Hermosillo, Mexico, killing at least 23 people and injuring 12 others. Among the dead were children, according to state authorities.

The tragic incident unfolded in downtown Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state. Governor Alfonso Durazo shared details via a video statement on social media, indicating the severity of the disaster.

Sonora Attorney General Gustavo Salas Chávez reported that preliminary findings suggest the fatalities were primarily due to 'inhalation of toxic gases.' While no evidence currently points to the blaze being deliberate, all possibilities remain under investigation.