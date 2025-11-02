Left Menu

ISRO Launches Heaviest Satellite CMS-03 into Orbit

ISRO's heavy-lift rocket has successfully launched the communication satellite CMS-03, the heaviest ever by an Indian vehicle, into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Lifted off from the spaceport near Chennai, the satellite is expected to provide communication services across a vast oceanic region.

Updated: 02-11-2025 17:31 IST
ISRO has made a significant leap in its space capabilities with the successful launch of the CMS-03 communication satellite. This event marks the deployment of the heaviest payload ever carried by an Indian rocket.

The rocket lifted off from the second launch pad at the Indian spaceport, located approximately 135 km from Chennai. The sight was a spectacular one, with the rocket emitting bright orange fumes as it took to the skies precisely at 5:26 pm, following a meticulously planned 24-hour countdown.

The CMS-03 satellite, a multi-band communication device, will provide essential services over Indian landmass and the adjacent oceanic regions. It separates from the LVM3-M5 rocket at an altitude of about 180 km. Historically, ISRO relied on French Guiana's Kourou launch base for heavier launches, like that of GSAT-11. This achievement, however, reinforces India's growing self-reliance in space technology.

