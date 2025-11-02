ISRO Launches Heaviest Satellite CMS-03 into Orbit

ISRO has made a significant leap in its space capabilities with the successful launch of the CMS-03 communication satellite. This event marks the deployment of the heaviest payload ever carried by an Indian rocket.

The rocket lifted off from the second launch pad at the Indian spaceport, located approximately 135 km from Chennai. The sight was a spectacular one, with the rocket emitting bright orange fumes as it took to the skies precisely at 5:26 pm, following a meticulously planned 24-hour countdown.

The CMS-03 satellite, a multi-band communication device, will provide essential services over Indian landmass and the adjacent oceanic regions. It separates from the LVM3-M5 rocket at an altitude of about 180 km. Historically, ISRO relied on French Guiana's Kourou launch base for heavier launches, like that of GSAT-11. This achievement, however, reinforces India's growing self-reliance in space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)