Modi to Launch Rs 1 Lakh Crore R&D Boost at ESTIC 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a Rs 1 lakh crore fund to boost private sector-driven research and development at the inaugural Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025. The event aims to unite India's innovation ecosystem and strengthen its science and technology sector.

Updated: 02-11-2025 19:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an ambitious Rs 1 lakh crore fund to enhance private sector investments in research and development. This initiative comes as part of the first-ever Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, which the government has labeled a flagship event in science and technology.

The three-day event will gather over 3,000 participants, including Nobel laureates, scientists, and policymakers, to discuss key themes in technology and innovation. This includes areas like artificial intelligence, biomanufacturing, and advanced materials.

ESTIC aims to fortify India's science and technology landscape through collaboration between industry leaders, academia, and young innovators. Meanwhile, the Science and Technology Ministry is also preparing for the India International Science Festival, which will further showcase the nation's scientific achievements.

