Devastating Earthquakes Rattle Afghanistan: A Surging Crisis
Afghanistan was struck by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, shaking northern regions. The epicenter was west-southwest of Khulm. Previous earthquakes have resulted in high casualties, including over 4,000 deaths in October 2023. Despite the recent quake's strength, immediate damage reports are unavailable, but the impact is under assessment.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has jolted northern Afghanistan, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey, with no immediate damage confirmed.
The quake was centered 22 km west-southwest of Khulm at a depth of 28 km, striking at 12:59 am local time on Monday, according to official data.
Previous seismic events, including a devastating 6.3 magnitude in October 2023 reportedly killing at least 4,000 people, highlight the region's ongoing vulnerability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
