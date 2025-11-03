Devastating Earthquakes Rattle Afghanistan: A Surging Crisis

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has jolted northern Afghanistan, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey, with no immediate damage confirmed.

The quake was centered 22 km west-southwest of Khulm at a depth of 28 km, striking at 12:59 am local time on Monday, according to official data.

Previous seismic events, including a devastating 6.3 magnitude in October 2023 reportedly killing at least 4,000 people, highlight the region's ongoing vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)