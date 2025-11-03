Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan: Potential for Widespread Impact

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Mazar-e Sharif in Afghanistan, raising concerns of potentially significant casualties and widespread damage. The U.S. Geological Survey issued an orange alert, indicating the severity. The National Disaster Management Agency is assessing the impact, while historical events remind of the region's vulnerability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 05:12 IST
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan: Potential for Widespread Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 rocked Mazar-e Sharif, one of Afghanistan's major cities, early on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS released an orange alert through its PAGER system, suggesting potential for significant casualties and widespread devastation. The quake occurred at a depth of 28 km near a city of approximately 523,000 residents.

Afghanistan's national disaster management agency is expected to provide casualty and damage reports shortly. Historical events highlight the severe impact earthquakes can have in this region, as evidenced by more than 1,000 deaths from a previous quake in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025