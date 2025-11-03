Powerful Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan: Potential for Widespread Impact

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 rocked Mazar-e Sharif, one of Afghanistan's major cities, early on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS released an orange alert through its PAGER system, suggesting potential for significant casualties and widespread devastation. The quake occurred at a depth of 28 km near a city of approximately 523,000 residents.

Afghanistan's national disaster management agency is expected to provide casualty and damage reports shortly. Historical events highlight the severe impact earthquakes can have in this region, as evidenced by more than 1,000 deaths from a previous quake in August.

