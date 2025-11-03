Tragedy and Resilience: Landslide Devastates Western Kenya

A devastating landslide in western Kenya has increased the death toll to 26, as rescue teams retrieved four more bodies before ongoing flash floods forced a suspension of the search. Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen announced that 25 individuals remain missing, prompting intensified efforts with the military deploying four aircraft to aid access.

The disaster has cut off roads, further complicating rescue missions. Flash floods from a nearby hill in the Chesongoch area resulted in search teams abandoning operations. The region, characterized by heavy rains, continues to grapple with severe floods displacing thousands across several counties.

The Kenyan government has urged residents in flood and landslide-prone regions to evacuate, as the inclement weather persists. Measures include airlifting supplies to affected communities, ensuring continued education delivery, and covering medical expenses for over 30 injured individuals. Rescue operations face challenges as mudslides continue to plague access routes, heightening the risk for those in susceptible areas.