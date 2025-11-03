Left Menu

Tragedy and Resilience: Landslide Devastates Western Kenya

A deadly landslide in western Kenya has claimed 26 lives, with 25 people still missing as rescue efforts are hampered by flash floods. The government has deployed military aid and urged evacuations from affected areas. Heavy rains continue to threaten the region with further instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 03-11-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 09:43 IST
Tragedy and Resilience: Landslide Devastates Western Kenya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A devastating landslide in western Kenya has increased the death toll to 26, as rescue teams retrieved four more bodies before ongoing flash floods forced a suspension of the search. Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen announced that 25 individuals remain missing, prompting intensified efforts with the military deploying four aircraft to aid access.

The disaster has cut off roads, further complicating rescue missions. Flash floods from a nearby hill in the Chesongoch area resulted in search teams abandoning operations. The region, characterized by heavy rains, continues to grapple with severe floods displacing thousands across several counties.

The Kenyan government has urged residents in flood and landslide-prone regions to evacuate, as the inclement weather persists. Measures include airlifting supplies to affected communities, ensuring continued education delivery, and covering medical expenses for over 30 injured individuals. Rescue operations face challenges as mudslides continue to plague access routes, heightening the risk for those in susceptible areas.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025