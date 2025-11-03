Left Menu

Sukhu Proposes New Townships Near Chandigarh to Ease Housing Demand

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority to explore the development of new townships near Chandigarh. These efforts aim to address growing housing needs and include plans for a Jathiya Devi satellite town, supported by funds for a commercial complex in Shimla.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has initiated plans to address the growing housing demand near Chandigarh by directing the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority to consider developing new townships. The move considers the migration patterns of state residents who prefer the area for temporary relocation.

During a recent meeting of the HIMUDA, the chief minister reviewed ongoing and proposed projects, including the Jathiya Devi township in Shimla's suburbs. Sukhu emphasized the importance of appointing a consultant promptly to accelerate the project's progression, which aims to reduce congestion in Shimla while providing advanced amenities to residents.

A blueprint for the Jathiya Devi township, crafted by TATA Engineering Services Company, focuses on the region's aesthetic and infrastructural standards, promising world-class facilities. Additionally, Sukhu announced the release of Rs 20 crore for constructing a commercial complex at Vikasnagar, Shimla, to facilitate office, retail, and essential services. He also stressed the need to expedite various housing projects underway.

