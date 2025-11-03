Earthquake Shakes Afghanistan: Blue Mosque Damaged
A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake in northern Afghanistan claimed at least 20 lives, injured over 640, and damaged the historic Blue Mosque. In Khulm, residents, amidst rubble and dust, struggled to retrieve belongings. Rescue efforts face challenges in remote regions, with some areas gaining aid amid infrastructural damage.
A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 640, officials confirmed. The historic Blue Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif sustained damage, although its structure remains intact.
Amidst the destruction in Khulm near the epicentre, residents worked through the debris of collapsed homes to salvage belongings. Officials have cautioned that casualty numbers may rise as rescue efforts continue.
Given Afghanistan's challenging terrain, response efforts are hampered, particularly in remote areas. The Taliban leadership is facilitating aid deployment, while global organizations are assessing needs on the ground to support affected communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
