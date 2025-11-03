Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: Urgent Measures Underway

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced stringent measures against pollution, warning officials of strict actions for negligence. Effective steps, including team formations and targeted actions, are in place to combat pollution hotspots in Delhi. The city's air quality is 'very poor,' with proactive preparations for harsher conditions.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued a firm warning to officials overseeing pollution control, emphasizing zero tolerance for any lapses in duty. Stricter measures have been introduced across various departments to tackle pollution in the national capital.

During a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta reaffirmed that pollution control is a critical priority for her administration. With air quality deteriorating, multiple teams have been deployed to take decisive action against industrial units and vehicles contributing to pollution. Special attention is being given to identified hotspots with efforts such as water sprinkling and dust control, aiming to achieve pollution-free zones.

As Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index of 309, indicating 'very poor' conditions, the government is preparing for the winter months. This could include providing heaters to night-duty personnel if pollution levels become severe. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reiterated the government's commitment to addressing this issue, coordinating with other agencies to implement necessary steps.

