Tragedy in Chotpur: Brothers Succumb to Toxic Gas

Tragedy struck Chotpur Colony, Gautam Buddh Nagar, as two brothers died after inhaling toxic fumes from a septic tank. A neighbor, who endeavored to assist them, is now hospitalized due to exposure to the hazardous gases.

Chandrabhan, 40, initially fell into the septic tank following the collapse of its stone slab. His brother, Raju, 26, attempted a rescue but both succumbed to the noxious environment, losing consciousness in the process.

Upon receiving word of the incident, police arrived promptly, employing power tools to cut through the septic tank's floor and extricate the brothers. They were transported to the district hospital, where medical authorities declared them deceased.

