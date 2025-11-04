Amazon's Risky Drought Experiment: Testing the Resilience of Nature's Lungs

The Amazon Rainforest, often dubbed the lungs of the planet, is at the center of a groundbreaking experiment in Brazil. Scientists are simulating drought conditions in a bid to understand how this vital ecosystem may respond to extreme dryness predicted by climate change models.

Using transparent plastic panels, researchers in Querencia municipality are depriving a section of the forest of half its usual water supply, measuring the effects on trees and soil. The project, known as Limit Drought, aims to uncover the limits of the forest's resilience, which is being tested by climate change and deforestation.

With parts of the Amazon at risk of ecological transformation, this research underscores the urgent need for interventions. As climate models predict increasing dry conditions, the region stands at a critical juncture, with potential widespread impacts on global biodiversity and climate stability.

