Understanding Rainfall Origins: A New Perspective on Drought Risk

A new study has shed light on the vulnerability of croplands to drought, particularly when more than one-third of a region's rainfall originates from land. The research indicates that moisture contributing to rainfall can be traced back to its source, whether it's the ocean or land surfaces like soil, lakes, or forests.

Moisture from oceans travels long distances on global winds, often through weather systems like monsoons, providing heavier rainfall. In contrast, land-sourced moisture comes from nearby soils and vegetation, resulting in less reliable showers and increasing the risk of water shortages during crucial crop growing stages.

Research findings highlight that regions heavily dependent on land-originating rainwater, such as parts of the world's maize and wheat production areas, are particularly susceptible to water stress. The study underlines the urgency of managing local land sources of moisture to enhance the resilience of agriculture against droughts, floods, and extreme weather events.

