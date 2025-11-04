Left Menu

Understanding Rainfall Origins: A New Perspective on Drought Risk

A study reveals croplands' vulnerability to drought when over one-third of rain is sourced from land. Land-sourced rain is less reliable, heightening water shortage risk. Researchers urge better water management strategies to enhance agricultural resilience, using oceanic and land sources of rain for predictive and mitigative measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:55 IST
Understanding Rainfall Origins: A New Perspective on Drought Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new study has shed light on the vulnerability of croplands to drought, particularly when more than one-third of a region's rainfall originates from land. The research indicates that moisture contributing to rainfall can be traced back to its source, whether it's the ocean or land surfaces like soil, lakes, or forests.

Moisture from oceans travels long distances on global winds, often through weather systems like monsoons, providing heavier rainfall. In contrast, land-sourced moisture comes from nearby soils and vegetation, resulting in less reliable showers and increasing the risk of water shortages during crucial crop growing stages.

Research findings highlight that regions heavily dependent on land-originating rainwater, such as parts of the world's maize and wheat production areas, are particularly susceptible to water stress. The study underlines the urgency of managing local land sources of moisture to enhance the resilience of agriculture against droughts, floods, and extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025