Left Menu

Sharp Decline in Stubble Burning Eases Delhi-NCR's Winter Air Pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management reported a significant decline in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana, contributing to an improvement in Delhi's air quality. Enhanced enforcement actions and use of a dedicated monitoring cell have supported these efforts, alongside ongoing anti-pollution measures in the capital region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:44 IST
Sharp Decline in Stubble Burning Eases Delhi-NCR's Winter Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has noted a significant drop in stubble-burning incidences in Punjab and Haryana, which are major contributors to winter air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. Recent data showed that Punjab's fire counts fell to 2,518 from 4,132 in the same period last year, while Haryana's numbers decreased from 857 to 145.

This reduction in farm fires has coincided with a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality, as evidenced by a drop in the Air Quality Index from 366 to 291. Authorities have stepped up enforcement actions, inspecting thousands of fields, and imposing penalties exceeding Rs 55 lakh in total.

The CAQM has bolstered its efforts with a dedicated monitoring cell in Chandigarh and 31 flying squads across Punjab and Haryana. Complementary anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan are active in Delhi-NCR, aiming to further enhance air quality in the days to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Eyes on Nigeria: Military Action Possible

Trump Eyes on Nigeria: Military Action Possible

 United States
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Modi's Frequent Conversations

Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Modi's Frequent Conversations

 United States
3
US Bolsters Rare Earth Supply Chain with $1.4 Billion Deal

US Bolsters Rare Earth Supply Chain with $1.4 Billion Deal

 United States
4
Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025