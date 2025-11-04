Sharp Decline in Stubble Burning Eases Delhi-NCR's Winter Air Pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has noted a significant drop in stubble-burning incidences in Punjab and Haryana, which are major contributors to winter air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. Recent data showed that Punjab's fire counts fell to 2,518 from 4,132 in the same period last year, while Haryana's numbers decreased from 857 to 145.

This reduction in farm fires has coincided with a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality, as evidenced by a drop in the Air Quality Index from 366 to 291. Authorities have stepped up enforcement actions, inspecting thousands of fields, and imposing penalties exceeding Rs 55 lakh in total.

The CAQM has bolstered its efforts with a dedicated monitoring cell in Chandigarh and 31 flying squads across Punjab and Haryana. Complementary anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan are active in Delhi-NCR, aiming to further enhance air quality in the days to come.

