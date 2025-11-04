Delhi's Air Quality Turns a New Leaf: Historic Improvement in AQI

In an encouraging development, Delhi's air quality has shown a remarkable improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 291 on November 4, marking the best on record for this date over the past seven years.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa attributed this success to extensive pollution control measures such as the deployment of 390 anti-smog guns and 280 water sprinklers, alongside mechanical road sweepers. Regular vehicular pollution checks intensified this effort.

The city government remains committed to sustaining this progress by implementing the Winter Action Plan, which emphasizes not only enforcement but also long-term behavioral changes and sustainable infrastructure, aiming to permanently enhance Delhi's air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)