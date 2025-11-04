Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Turns a New Leaf: Historic Improvement in AQI

The Delhi government announced a significant improvement in the city's air quality, with an AQI of 291 recorded on November 4, the best in seven years. This achievement is attributed to various pollution control measures, including the use of anti-smog guns, water sprinklers, and mechanical sweepers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an encouraging development, Delhi's air quality has shown a remarkable improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 291 on November 4, marking the best on record for this date over the past seven years.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa attributed this success to extensive pollution control measures such as the deployment of 390 anti-smog guns and 280 water sprinklers, alongside mechanical road sweepers. Regular vehicular pollution checks intensified this effort.

The city government remains committed to sustaining this progress by implementing the Winter Action Plan, which emphasizes not only enforcement but also long-term behavioral changes and sustainable infrastructure, aiming to permanently enhance Delhi's air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

