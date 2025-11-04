Left Menu

Global Emissions Gap: Nations Miss Climate Targets Amid Escalating Warnings

A new UNEP report warns of rising global temperature projections, predicting a rise between 2.3 to 2.5 degrees Celsius by the century's end. Despite countries' commitments, inadequate action could lead to catastrophic warming, demanding urgent emissions reductions and global cooperation.

Updated: 04-11-2025 22:18 IST
A United Nations report reveals that global temperatures could rise between 2.3 and 2.5 degrees Celsius this century if countries implement their climate pledges. This is a slight improvement from last year's projection of 2.6-2.8 degrees Celsius.

The UNEP Emissions Gap Report suggests current policies might still lead to a 2.8-degree rise, slightly better than the previously feared 3.1 degrees, but still far from the Paris Agreement's target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The report, released ahead of UN climate talks, claims only one-third of Paris Agreement signatories updated their national climate contributions. Major emitters like India and China saw emissions rise, demanding urgent global cuts to avert catastrophic warming.

