Tragedy in Tuzla: Deadly Fire Engulfs Elderly Home

A devastating fire erupted in an elderly care facility in Tuzla, northern Bosnia, claiming the lives of at least 10 people. The incident, which occurred late Tuesday night, also left several others injured, with some in critical condition from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire, which broke out around 9 p.m., was swiftly contained by 10 p.m., according to Federalna TV. The cause of this tragic incident remains under investigation, as reported by the network.

Among the injured, five were taken to the University Clinical Centre Tuzla, where spokesperson Ersija Aščerić Mujedinović confirmed treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning. Three patients remain in the Clinic for Internal Medicine, with two in ICU and another receiving initial medical care.