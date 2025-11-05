Man-Eater Leopard Neutralized: Chaos in Pune District
A notorious leopard, responsible for several attacks in Pune's Shirur tehsil, was shot by sharpshooters following public outrage. After aggressive incidents resulted in tragic deaths, authorities acted to eliminate the threat. The leopard's carcass is under examination at Manikdoh Rescue Centre.
- Country:
- India
A leopard, identified as a 'man-eater,' was killed by a team of sharpshooters in Maharashtra's Pune district, according to forest officials on Wednesday.
The predator was responsible for killing two minors and an elderly person in the Mauje Pimparkhed area over the last month, leading to significant public anger in nearby talukas of Junnar, Shirur, Ambegaon, and Khed, where leopard attacks have seen a significant rise.
After the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy over the weekend, the forest department authorized the capture and elimination of the leopard. Although a tranquilizing effort failed, the leopard was shot after displaying aggressive behavior towards the responding team. Its remains will undergo examination at the Manikdoh Rescue Centre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
