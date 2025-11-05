Japan's Bear Dilemma: Military Steps In to Mitigate Attacks

In response to an increase in bear attacks, Japan has deployed military forces to its mountainous northern regions. This decision follows an urgent plea from local authorities in Kazuno, who have struggled to manage the rising threat posed by the bears.

Over the past year, more than 100 attacks have been reported, resulting in 12 fatalities, primarily in the Akita prefecture. The worrying number of incidents has seen bear sightings skyrocketing, prompting a call for assistance from Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

Amid the rising bear population, military personnel are currently assisting with trapping efforts, while the actual culling is left to skilled hunters. This development comes after recent attacks in public spaces, highlighting the growing risk to residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)