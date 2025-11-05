Left Menu

Japan's Bear Dilemma: Military Steps In to Mitigate Attacks

As bear attacks surge in Japan's mountainous north, military forces are deployed in Kazuno to assist in trapping efforts. With over 100 attacks and 12 fatalities in a year, local authorities requested aid to tackle the issue, exacerbated by climate change and rural depopulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to an increase in bear attacks, Japan has deployed military forces to its mountainous northern regions. This decision follows an urgent plea from local authorities in Kazuno, who have struggled to manage the rising threat posed by the bears.

Over the past year, more than 100 attacks have been reported, resulting in 12 fatalities, primarily in the Akita prefecture. The worrying number of incidents has seen bear sightings skyrocketing, prompting a call for assistance from Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

Amid the rising bear population, military personnel are currently assisting with trapping efforts, while the actual culling is left to skilled hunters. This development comes after recent attacks in public spaces, highlighting the growing risk to residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

