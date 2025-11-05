Rajasthan's Weather Shift: From Showers to Chilly Days Ahead

Rajasthan witnessed light rainfall over the past 24 hours, affected by a weather system, leading to varied conditions across the state.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur reported light to moderate rain at isolated locations, particularly in eastern Rajasthan, while western areas also saw mild showers. Chhabra in Baran district recorded the highest rainfall at 40 mm.

Temperatures showed a maximum of 34.1°C in Jaisalmer and a minimum of 14.4°C in Churu. From November 5, dry weather is anticipated, with a drop of 3-5 degrees in minimum temperatures due to northerly winds, making mornings and nights cooler across Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)