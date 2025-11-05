Left Menu

Rajasthan's Weather Shift: From Showers to Chilly Days Ahead

Rajasthan experienced light rainfall due to a weather system, with the heaviest downpour in Chhabra. The Meteorological Department forecasts dry conditions and a temperature drop starting Wednesday, with a significant dip in minimum temperatures due to northerly winds, cooling mornings and nights across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:23 IST
Rajasthan's Weather Shift: From Showers to Chilly Days Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan witnessed light rainfall over the past 24 hours, affected by a weather system, leading to varied conditions across the state.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur reported light to moderate rain at isolated locations, particularly in eastern Rajasthan, while western areas also saw mild showers. Chhabra in Baran district recorded the highest rainfall at 40 mm.

Temperatures showed a maximum of 34.1°C in Jaisalmer and a minimum of 14.4°C in Churu. From November 5, dry weather is anticipated, with a drop of 3-5 degrees in minimum temperatures due to northerly winds, making mornings and nights cooler across Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Efforts

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Effo...

 Global
2
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

 India
3
TMC to Challenge Alleged Voter Intimidation in West Bengal

TMC to Challenge Alleged Voter Intimidation in West Bengal

 India
4
Tributes Pour In on Arjun Singh's 95th Birth Anniversary

Tributes Pour In on Arjun Singh's 95th Birth Anniversary

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025