Aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi: Central Philippines Struggles with Devastation

Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaked havoc in the central Philippines, resulting in 85 deaths, dozens missing, and massive destruction, particularly in Cebu. Residents are left salvaging what's left from the flood-damaged region while facing widespread power outages and evacuations. The typhoon is expected to gain strength as it approaches Vietnam.

The central Philippines is reeling after Typhoon Kalmaegi swept through, leaving at least 85 dead and dozens missing. In the tourist hub of Cebu, floodwaters have revealed extensive damage, with residents grappling with destruction as they attempt to restore their lives.

In Cebu City, Marlon Enriquez, age 58, faced the arduous task of salvaging his belongings beneath layers of mud. Meanwhile, Eilene Oken from Talisay confronted the total loss of her home but remains thankful that her family emerged unharmed despite the catastrophe.

Among those killed were six military personnel in a helicopter crash. The calamity has displaced more than 200,000 people and prompted massive evacuations across the Visayas and beyond. Kalmaegi looms further, threatening Vietnam with intensified strength, following its path over the South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

