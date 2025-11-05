Delhi's Air Quality: A Persistent Struggle Beyond Diwali
Delhi's air quality improved but remained in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 202. Key pollutants declined, yet 28 of 38 stations reported 'very poor' levels. Vehicular emissions and other sources were significant contributors. Despite fluctuating conditions, 'very poor' air quality is expected to persist.
Delhi's air quality saw marginal improvement on Wednesday, yet it remained classified as 'poor' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 202. Favorable wind conditions helped in dispersing pollutants, showing a decline from Tuesday's AQI of 291 and Monday's 309, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
Levels of PM10 and PM2.5, the principal pollutants, decreased, with PM10 at 175.2 micrograms per cubic meter against 260 the previous day, and PM2.5 at 85.5, down from 128.2 on Tuesday. Out of 38 monitoring stations, 28 reported air quality in the 'very poor' category with scores above 300, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.
Vehicular emissions accounted for 16.8% of the pollution, while unidentified sources made up 44%, based on local and non-local PM2.5 contributions calculated by the Decision Support System (DSS). Satellite data indicated 94 stubble-burning cases in Punjab, 13 in Haryana, and 74 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Predictions suggest air quality will stay 'very poor' from November 6 to 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
