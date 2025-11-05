Panattoni's Grand Entry: Revolutionizing Kerala's Industrial Landscape

In a significant move to bolster Kerala's industrial landscape, Panattoni, a leading industrial real estate developer, announced plans to invest Rs 800 crore to develop a Grade A+ multi-client logistics and industrial park in Kochi. This ambitious project is being executed in collaboration with Edayar Zinc.

The development will occur in two phases, with the initial phase spanning 20 acres and incorporating 5.2 lakh sq ft of infrastructure. It is designed to support e-commerce, FMCG, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries. Scheduled to begin in February, the park's first phase is expected to be operational by February 2027.

This venture not only marks Panattoni's entry into Kerala but also establishes the project as the cornerstone of the Kerala Logistics & Industrial City (KLIC) initiative. This initiative seeks to position Kochi as a pivotal industrial and logistics hub, attracting notable global investments and fostering significant job creation.