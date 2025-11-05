Left Menu

Panattoni's Grand Entry: Revolutionizing Kerala's Industrial Landscape

Industrial real estate developer Panattoni plans a Rs 800-crore logistics and industrial park in Kochi, partnering with Edayar Zinc. The project will span 20 acres and cater to multiple sectors. It marks Panattoni's Kerala debut and aims to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:30 IST
Panattoni's Grand Entry: Revolutionizing Kerala's Industrial Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster Kerala's industrial landscape, Panattoni, a leading industrial real estate developer, announced plans to invest Rs 800 crore to develop a Grade A+ multi-client logistics and industrial park in Kochi. This ambitious project is being executed in collaboration with Edayar Zinc.

The development will occur in two phases, with the initial phase spanning 20 acres and incorporating 5.2 lakh sq ft of infrastructure. It is designed to support e-commerce, FMCG, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries. Scheduled to begin in February, the park's first phase is expected to be operational by February 2027.

This venture not only marks Panattoni's entry into Kerala but also establishes the project as the cornerstone of the Kerala Logistics & Industrial City (KLIC) initiative. This initiative seeks to position Kochi as a pivotal industrial and logistics hub, attracting notable global investments and fostering significant job creation.

TRENDING

1
WPL 2026: Key Retentions and Releases Ahead of Mega Auction

WPL 2026: Key Retentions and Releases Ahead of Mega Auction

 India
2
Pune Aims to Lead: 'Swachh Pune Pattern' Sets New Benchmarks

Pune Aims to Lead: 'Swachh Pune Pattern' Sets New Benchmarks

 India
3
Tanzania's Contentious Election and the Call for Reform

Tanzania's Contentious Election and the Call for Reform

 Global
4
Strengthening Bonds: India-New Zealand Aim for Enhanced Economic Ties

Strengthening Bonds: India-New Zealand Aim for Enhanced Economic Ties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025