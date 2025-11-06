Left Menu

Mississippi Plant Explosion Causes Ammonia Leak, Forces Evacuations

An explosion at a hydrogen and nitrogen product manufacturer in Mississippi led to an ammonia leak, prompting evacuations. The leak occurred at CF Industries' plant near Yazoo City. No injuries were reported, and air monitoring is ongoing to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yazoocity | Updated: 06-11-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 06:57 IST
An explosion at a Mississippi-based hydrogen and nitrogen product manufacturer resulted in a concerning ammonia leak on Wednesday, which forced the evacuation of nearby residents.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves confirmed the emergency response to the anhydrous ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant, situated north of Yazoo City. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is conducting air monitoring to ensure public safety, while CF Industries has not yet provided a statement. Anhydrous ammonia, commonly used as a fertilizer, poses burn risks in both gas and liquid forms.

