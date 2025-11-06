Left Menu

Icy Grasp: Cold Wave Tightens Hold on Himachal Pradesh

Cold wave conditions intensified in Himachal Pradesh, with temperatures plummeting to minus 5.5 degrees Celsius in Tabo, Lahaul, and Spiti district. Kalpa experienced snowfall, and gusty winds swept through multiple areas. Despite the dip in temperatures, the state anticipates a dry spell over the next week.

Updated: 06-11-2025 18:10 IST
  • India

Cold wave conditions gripped the higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh, as Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.

The meteorological center reported an appreciable drop in minimum temperatures at multiple locations, with Keylong at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, Kukumseri at minus 2.1 degrees, and Kalpa at 0.2 degrees. Kalpa in Kinnaur district also received traces of snow.

Dense fog enveloped Sundernagar, while shallow fog persisted in Bilaspur. Gusty winds ranging from 35 to 39 kmph affected Reckongpeo, Tabo, Seobagh, and Kukumseri. Although temperatures are expected to fall further as winter settles in, weather expert Sandeep Sharma forecasts dry weather for the next seven days. From October 1 to November 6, Himachal Pradesh received 69.5 mm of rain, a 140 percent excess over the normal rainfall of 29 mm, officials noted.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

