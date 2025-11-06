India's Real Estate Boom Set to Transform the Landscape

India's housing market is seeing a promising future, as a new report forecasts annual price appreciations of 5-10%, driven by increased demand. Rising incomes and urban migration are significant factors contributing to this growth, according to the joint report by industry body CII and Colliers India.

The report, launched on Thursday and titled 'Real Estate @2047: Building India's Future Growth Corridors,' highlights a potential doubling of annual housing sales to 1 million units by 2047, a remarkable leap from the current 3-4 lakh units.

Experts point to better infrastructure, government incentives, and a growing preference for reputed developers as key drivers of this escalation. Furthermore, Tier II & III cities, including many spiritual hotspots, are expected to witness sustained demand increases. The projected transformation will reshape urban landscapes and require significant tech adoption to maintain sustainable growth.

