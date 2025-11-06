Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Limited: A Sustainable Metals and Mining Leader

Hindustan Zinc Limited has maintained its top global ranking in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment's metals and mining sector for 2025. Scoring 90 out of 100, HZL excels in ESG practices, climate strategy, and community relations. It leads with its EcoZen brand and impactful social programs, benefiting millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:40 IST
Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) has once again secured its top spot in the global metals and mining sector according to the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2025, as announced by the company.

HZL achieved a score of 90 out of 100, outperforming 235 companies worldwide, thanks to its exceptional performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. Notably, the company excelled in areas such as climate strategy, community relations, and waste management.

The company's commitment to sustainability is highlighted by initiatives like EcoZen, Asia's first low-carbon zinc brand, decarbonization efforts, and a water-positive approach. Recently, HZL also became the first Indian company to join the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), with its social programs impacting over 2.3 million people in FY2025, according to chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

