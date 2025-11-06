Left Menu

Multilateral Shifts: Climate Choices at COP30 Without Major Polluters

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized nations failing to limit global warming in Brazil's pre-COP30 summit. Nations face choosing between leadership and destruction. The absence of major polluters like the US may open genuine multilateral discourse. Brazil seeks $10 billion for its Tropical Forest Forever Facility.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres severely criticized the world's nations at a summit in Brazil, ahead of the COP30 climate conference in Belem, for their shortcomings in limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Scientists predict this threshold will be surpassed by 2030, forewarning of irreversible climate extremes.

During his speech, Guterres condemned corporations profiting from climate-related devastation and spending billions on lobbying to delay progress while fossil fuel subsidies reach $1 trillion annually. Leaders are faced with a clear decision: choose leadership or risk heading towards catastrophic outcomes.

The COP30 summit coincides with three decades since international climate negotiations began, yet emissions reductions have been insufficient. While leaders discuss potential action without major polluters like the U.S., Brazil spearheads multilateral efforts seeking substantial funding for the Tropical Forest Forever Facility to propel forest conservation initiatives.

