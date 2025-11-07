NVT Quality Lifestyle: Luxury Housing Expansion in Bengaluru

NVT Quality Lifestyle, a luxury real estate developer known for its premium offerings, announced ambitious plans to expand its footprint in Bengaluru. Over the next three years, the company aims to triple its growth, developing 3 million square feet of luxury residential space by 2028.

Amidst booming demand in the luxury housing sector, especially in Bengaluru, NVT Quality Lifestyle capitalizes on its strategic land banks in Whitefield and Sarjapur. These locations are among the fastest-growing luxury housing markets, giving the company a significant competitive edge.

Dr. Vivek Garg, Founding Director, highlights the company's dedication to quality and consumer preferences. Upcoming projects will integrate seamless design and quality to offer superior living experiences. The company's future endeavors also include horizontal expansion in North Bengaluru, focusing on long-term development goals.

