Left Menu

NVT Quality Lifestyle: Luxury Housing Expansion in Bengaluru

NVT Quality Lifestyle plans to expand its luxury housing projects in Bengaluru, aiming to triple growth over three years. By 2028, the company will develop 3 million sq. ft. of residential space. NVT leverages its expertise and land banks in emerging areas to address rising luxury housing demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:48 IST
NVT Quality Lifestyle: Luxury Housing Expansion in Bengaluru

NVT Quality Lifestyle, a luxury real estate developer known for its premium offerings, announced ambitious plans to expand its footprint in Bengaluru. Over the next three years, the company aims to triple its growth, developing 3 million square feet of luxury residential space by 2028.

Amidst booming demand in the luxury housing sector, especially in Bengaluru, NVT Quality Lifestyle capitalizes on its strategic land banks in Whitefield and Sarjapur. These locations are among the fastest-growing luxury housing markets, giving the company a significant competitive edge.

Dr. Vivek Garg, Founding Director, highlights the company's dedication to quality and consumer preferences. Upcoming projects will integrate seamless design and quality to offer superior living experiences. The company's future endeavors also include horizontal expansion in North Bengaluru, focusing on long-term development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Marks 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Nationwide Celebrations

India Marks 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Nationwide Celebrations

 India
2
Contentious Debate Over VVPATs in Maharashtra Elections

Contentious Debate Over VVPATs in Maharashtra Elections

 India
3
India Commemorates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

India Commemorates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

 India
4
India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025