Devastation Unleashed: The Wrath of Typhoon Kalmaegi

Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaked havoc in Vietnam, causing at least five deaths, injuring six, and leaving widespread destruction. Following its impact on the Philippines, the typhoon damaged thousands of homes, caused power outages, and displaced millions. Authorities in affected areas began recovery efforts as forecasts predicted further heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dajabon | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:02 IST
Typhoon Kalmaegi unleashed its might on Vietnam, bringing fierce winds and torrential rains that led to the deaths of at least five individuals and caused extensive damage across the central provinces. This came just days after the storm had battered the Philippines, leaving numerous casualties and missing persons in its wake.

As the floodwaters began to recede, local authorities in Vietnam initiated recovery efforts to clear debris, repair roofs, and restore normalcy in parts of the country impacted by the disaster. The typhoon left 52 houses collapsed, damaged nearly 2,600 more, and caused widespread power outages, affecting over 1.6 million households.

Scientists caution that climate change is intensifying storms and rainfall in Southeast Asia, leading to more destructive and frequent typhoons and floods. This warning follows a series of devastating storms in the region, with Vietnam enduring a relentless onslaught this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

