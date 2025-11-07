Left Menu

Revamping Urban Spaces: PWD Partners with IOC for Flyover Transformation

The Public Works Department is partnering with Indian Oil Corporation for the 'adopt a flyover' project, a CSR initiative aimed at maintaining and beautifying public infrastructure. This aligns with the PPP framework to address issues of delays and funding in urban development. The plan includes creating public amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:15 IST
The Public Works Department (PWD) is collaborating with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to bolster its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative named 'adopt a flyover'. This project encourages private firms to take charge of maintaining, beautifying, and cleaning public infrastructure in exchange for limited advertising opportunities on the adopted sites.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma chaired a high-level meeting in July, greenlighting large infrastructure proposals under the public-private partnership (PPP) and CSR framework. This policy shift aims to tackle delays and cost overruns previously plaguing public projects. The 'adopt a flyover' project is a key component in the push for efficient road infrastructure maintenance via a PPP model.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is set to be signed with IOC to facilitate this government initiative. PWD has earmarked 94 flyovers across the national capital for public amenities such as primary health clinics, EV charging stations, playgrounds, offices, libraries, and reading rooms, transforming these neglected spaces into vibrant public zones.

