Delhi's Ambitious Anti-Smog Initiative: Hiring 200 Machines
Delhi's PWD plans to hire 200 anti-smog guns for Rs 5.88 crore. These devices aim to mitigate dust pollution city-wide, starting October 2025. The machines will operate in two shifts, equipped with high-range water-sprinkling capabilities to combat air pollution.
The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi is embarking on a major initiative to combat the city's notorious air pollution by hiring 200 anti-smog guns at a cost of Rs 5.88 crore. Scheduled for deployment from October 2025 to February 2026, these guns are designed to control dust pollution across the capital.
According to a recent order by the department, the anti-smog guns, which will be mounted on trucks, are in the procurement stage. The tender notice specifies that the machines must have a minimum horizontal throw power of 50 meters, offering a 330-degree rotation and a 60-degree tilt to effectively disperse water droplets ranging between 10 to 30 microns.
These anti-smog guns will be operational in 8-hour shifts daily and spread across the 11 zones supervised by the PWD. Furthermore, each device will be equipped with stainless steel nozzles designed to atomize water, tackling the suspended particles and dust that contribute to Delhi's environmental challenges.
