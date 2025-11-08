Left Menu

Leopard spotted in residential area of Jaipur, search on

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 13:47 IST
Leopard spotted in residential area of Jaipur, search on
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was spotted in a residential area of Jaipur, causing panic among the locals, said officials on Saturday.

The feline was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the Lal Bahadur Nagar colony of Durgapura residential area, where former MP Ramcharan Bohra also resides, on Friday night, prompting residents to alert the forest department, they said.

A team of forest officials immediately launched a search operation, but the animal has not yet been traced, Regional Forest Officer (RFO) Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said.

He said that no human or animal casualties were reported.

''Teams are searching the locality, though the leopard may have returned to the nearby Jhalana forest,'' Shekhawat said.

The Jhalana forest area, located close to the colony, is home to over 40 leopards, and officials said it is common for leopards to stray into residential areas occasionally.

Forest department teams continued their search on Saturday morning and appealed to residents to remain indoors during the night and report any fresh sightings.

Locals said leopards have been spotted several times in nearby residential areas, likely entering in search of prey such as stray dogs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

 India
2
Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, BRS, BJP

Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, ...

 India
3
Mother, daughter found dead at home after 'robbery' in Rajasthan's Kota

Mother, daughter found dead at home after 'robbery' in Rajasthan's Kota

 India
4
Tanzania police seek to arrest opposition leaders after protests

Tanzania police seek to arrest opposition leaders after protests

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025