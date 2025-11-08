Left Menu

DDA to upgrade Roshanara Club in north Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 18:52 IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday announced further upgrades at the renowned Roshanara Club.

According to officials, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday visited the newly renovated Roshanara Club appreciating its blend of history and hospitality.

''Revamps are on the anvil, including an outdoor multi-cuisine kitchen, a cricket-view lounge, and aesthetically refurbished guest rooms. These upcoming features aim to honour the club's legacy and stories of the past,'' DDA said in a statement.

Saxena noted that the refurbished infrastructure and redefined food and beverage facilities reflect the club's timeless charm, offering members an inviting ambience to unwind and enjoy signature beverages along with classic multi-cuisine delicacies, officials said.

Spanning 22 acres across north Delhi, the Roshanara Club is renowned as the cradle of Indian cricket and the birthplace of the BCCI.

