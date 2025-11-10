Kherson's Silent Resilience: Life Amidst the Echoes of War
Kherson, once vibrant, now lies in quiet survival mode three years after being liberated from Russian occupation. Despite daily drone threats and sparse crowds, residents endure. Florists, children, and soldiers shape daily life, manifesting resilience with each day. Protective measures offer hope as they embrace their quiet existence.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Most streets in Kherson now exude a tense stillness, years after a celebrated liberation from Russian control. With Russian forces still targeting the city, life continues cautiously behind closed doors, emphasizing the resilience of its residents.
Angelina Jolie's recent visit reportedly provided a morale boost for locals, further spotlighting the harsh realities of living under constant threat from drones, with safety becoming a grave concern. The city's landscape of ruined architecture tells tales of its wartime struggles.
Despite the omnipresent danger, Khersonites adapt to their changed environment. Electronic warfare defenses offer a layer of protection, dealing with drone threats daily. Meanwhile, community life adapts, with activities like children's clubs providing a semblance of normalcy underground, reminding everyone of an enduring spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kherson
- war
- Ukraine
- Russia
- liberation
- Angelina Jolie
- drones
- resilience
- electronic warfare
- survival
ALSO READ
Three drones detected over Belgium's Doel nuclear power plant
CPI(ML) Liberation will not allow setting up of industries in Bihar, alleges Amit Shah at Arwal rally.
UK sends defence equipment to help Belgium deal with disruptive drones
Gujarat: Patel flags off ‘Unity March’ on Junagadh Liberation Day; says aim is harmony
Russia launches 450 drones, 45 missiles on Ukraine's energy sector, Zelenskiy says