Kherson's Silent Resilience: Life Amidst the Echoes of War

Most streets in Kherson now exude a tense stillness, years after a celebrated liberation from Russian control. With Russian forces still targeting the city, life continues cautiously behind closed doors, emphasizing the resilience of its residents.

Angelina Jolie's recent visit reportedly provided a morale boost for locals, further spotlighting the harsh realities of living under constant threat from drones, with safety becoming a grave concern. The city's landscape of ruined architecture tells tales of its wartime struggles.

Despite the omnipresent danger, Khersonites adapt to their changed environment. Electronic warfare defenses offer a layer of protection, dealing with drone threats daily. Meanwhile, community life adapts, with activities like children's clubs providing a semblance of normalcy underground, reminding everyone of an enduring spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)