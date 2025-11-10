Left Menu

Kherson's Silent Resilience: Life Amidst the Echoes of War

Kherson, once vibrant, now lies in quiet survival mode three years after being liberated from Russian occupation. Despite daily drone threats and sparse crowds, residents endure. Florists, children, and soldiers shape daily life, manifesting resilience with each day. Protective measures offer hope as they embrace their quiet existence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kherson | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:26 IST
  • Ukraine

Most streets in Kherson now exude a tense stillness, years after a celebrated liberation from Russian control. With Russian forces still targeting the city, life continues cautiously behind closed doors, emphasizing the resilience of its residents.

Angelina Jolie's recent visit reportedly provided a morale boost for locals, further spotlighting the harsh realities of living under constant threat from drones, with safety becoming a grave concern. The city's landscape of ruined architecture tells tales of its wartime struggles.

Despite the omnipresent danger, Khersonites adapt to their changed environment. Electronic warfare defenses offer a layer of protection, dealing with drone threats daily. Meanwhile, community life adapts, with activities like children's clubs providing a semblance of normalcy underground, reminding everyone of an enduring spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

