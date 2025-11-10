Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medicinal Research

For the first time, a comprehensive scientific study on Goniothalamus simonsii, an endangered medicinal plant found in Meghalaya's forests, has been conducted by Nagaland University in collaboration with Assam Down Town University, according to university officials.

The findings, published in the journal Chemistry and Biodiversity, reaffirm India's biodiversity treasure as offering untapped potential for modern drug discovery. The study identifies the plant as a significant source of bioactive phytochemicals, boasting antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anticancer activities.

The research underscores the crucial intersection of traditional knowledge and contemporary science, as the plant, long used by indigenous communities for various ailments, shows promise in cancer treatment. This study comes at a time when antibiotic resistance and chronic illnesses challenge healthcare systems globally, emphasizing the urgent need for conservation efforts. Endangered and facing population decline, the plant's potential as a natural source of anti-cancer agents could drive initiatives for its sustainable conservation and usage.

