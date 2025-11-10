Left Menu

Delhi's Green Revolution: Indoor Plants Combat Hazardous Air Quality

As Delhi faces escalating air pollution, demand for air-purifying indoor plants like the Areca Palm and Snake Plant has surged. Nurseries report increased sales as residents turn to natural solutions to improve indoor air quality. These plants absorb pollutants, release oxygen, and contribute to healthier living environments.

As Delhi's air quality deteriorates to hazardous levels, residents are increasingly investing in indoor plants known for their air-purifying properties. Nurseries across the city report a spike in demand for these plants, which promise to enhance indoor air quality by absorbing pollutants and releasing oxygen.

Ashok Kumar from Saini Plant Home in Connaught Place noted a significant rise in sales of air-purifying plants like the Areca Palm, Kent Palm, and Chamaedorea Palm. Customers arrive with specific preferences, seeking plants that combat pollution by filtering harmful gases and reducing particulate matter.

Experts highlight the role of indoor plants in addressing air pollution. Professor Anand Sonkar from Delhi University emphasizes the benefits of plants like the Spider Plant and Peace Lily. These plants absorb pollutants through their leaves, supporting respiratory health and reducing the formation of ground-level ozone, a major pollutant in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

