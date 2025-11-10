Tragic Construction Collapse Claims Life in Jaipur

A tragic construction accident led to a fatality and injuries in Jaipur's Subhash Chowk area on Monday. The collapse of a wall at an under-construction house claimed the life of Attaullah Mirza, the owner, while three laborers were injured in the incident, according to police reports.

The unfortunate event happened in Pannigaran Mohalla, where the three-story building was undergoing work on its first floor. Subhash Chowk SHO Kishan Yadav stated that a partition wall unexpectedly collapsed, leading to the victims being trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations swiftly commenced, and the injured laborers were transported to SMS Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

