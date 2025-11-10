Booming Housing Sales: Cities Thrive on Value Realisation

Housing sales in seven major Indian cities have surged by seven percent in the first half of the fiscal year, reaching Rs 2.98 lakh crore, according to a report by real estate consultant Anarock. Sales in volume terms have stabilized across these top cities, showcasing a resilient real estate market.

More than 1.93 lakh housing units were sold during this period, as compared to 2.27 lakh homes last year, with sales value surpassing Rs 2.98 lakh crore. Anarock's insights suggest this upward trend will continue, predicting a 19 percent rise in sales value to exceed Rs 6.65 lakh crore by FY26, driven by average price appreciation and robust demand for premium apartments.

Industry leaders highlight genuine end-user demand and value-led investments as key drivers of this growth, shifting focus from sheer transaction numbers to value appreciation. The Hyderabad market, bolstered by infrastructure upgrades and strong investor confidence, stands out as particularly dynamic in the mid- to high-end segments.

