Left Menu

Booming Housing Sales: Cities Thrive on Value Realisation

Housing sales in seven major Indian cities have surged by 7% during the first half of the current fiscal year, reaching Rs 2.98 lakh crore. Predictions suggest a 19% increase over the full fiscal year due to better price realisation and growing demand for premium apartments, according to Anarock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:51 IST
Booming Housing Sales: Cities Thrive on Value Realisation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Housing sales in seven major Indian cities have surged by seven percent in the first half of the fiscal year, reaching Rs 2.98 lakh crore, according to a report by real estate consultant Anarock. Sales in volume terms have stabilized across these top cities, showcasing a resilient real estate market.

More than 1.93 lakh housing units were sold during this period, as compared to 2.27 lakh homes last year, with sales value surpassing Rs 2.98 lakh crore. Anarock's insights suggest this upward trend will continue, predicting a 19 percent rise in sales value to exceed Rs 6.65 lakh crore by FY26, driven by average price appreciation and robust demand for premium apartments.

Industry leaders highlight genuine end-user demand and value-led investments as key drivers of this growth, shifting focus from sheer transaction numbers to value appreciation. The Hyderabad market, bolstered by infrastructure upgrades and strong investor confidence, stands out as particularly dynamic in the mid- to high-end segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mainz Fans' Shocking Attack on Police Officer

Mainz Fans' Shocking Attack on Police Officer

 Germany
2
Wall Street Surges on Shutdown Resolution Hopes

Wall Street Surges on Shutdown Resolution Hopes

 Global
3
Punjab Police Thwart Gangster Plot with Arrests

Punjab Police Thwart Gangster Plot with Arrests

 India
4
Supreme Court Reviews MP High Court's District Judge Appointment Ruling

Supreme Court Reviews MP High Court's District Judge Appointment Ruling

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025