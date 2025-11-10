Left Menu

Capital's Combat: Enhanced Anti-Smog Operations Amid Deteriorating Air Quality

As air quality worsens, the Public Works Department (PWD) steps up its anti-smog monitoring efforts. Enhancements include integrating live tracking for anti-smog guns and employing water-sprinkling devices. The government mandates strict compliance with anti-dust norms, aiming to complete road cleaning initiatives within 45 days under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to worsening air quality, the Public Works Department (PWD) is intensifying its monitoring and management of anti-smog operations, officials announced on Monday. To curb pollution, the department is enhancing the live tracking of approximately 200 anti-smog guns stationed throughout the capital.

A senior government official noted challenges due to varied monitoring systems provided by several companies. Consequently, PWD has allocated a budget of Rs 5.88 crore for hiring water-sprinkling anti-smog guns, aiming to unify the systems onto a single live-tracking platform. This initiative allows senior officers to monitor activities through mobile devices, ensuring adherence to anti-dust norms and taking action against violators. Currently, road dust collection exceeds 90 metric tonnes, while mechanical road sweeps have cleaned 1988 kilometers.

The PWD has also commenced a special drive for comprehensive dust control and deep cleaning along its roads, including Right of Way (RoW) areas. Two hundred anti-smog guns are dedicated daily to cover 200 meters of road, focusing on dust and debris removal. In a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta mandated the completion of these tasks within 45 days, with severe penalties for any non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

