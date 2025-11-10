Capital's Combat: Enhanced Anti-Smog Operations Amid Deteriorating Air Quality

In response to worsening air quality, the Public Works Department (PWD) is intensifying its monitoring and management of anti-smog operations, officials announced on Monday. To curb pollution, the department is enhancing the live tracking of approximately 200 anti-smog guns stationed throughout the capital.

A senior government official noted challenges due to varied monitoring systems provided by several companies. Consequently, PWD has allocated a budget of Rs 5.88 crore for hiring water-sprinkling anti-smog guns, aiming to unify the systems onto a single live-tracking platform. This initiative allows senior officers to monitor activities through mobile devices, ensuring adherence to anti-dust norms and taking action against violators. Currently, road dust collection exceeds 90 metric tonnes, while mechanical road sweeps have cleaned 1988 kilometers.

The PWD has also commenced a special drive for comprehensive dust control and deep cleaning along its roads, including Right of Way (RoW) areas. Two hundred anti-smog guns are dedicated daily to cover 200 meters of road, focusing on dust and debris removal. In a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta mandated the completion of these tasks within 45 days, with severe penalties for any non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)